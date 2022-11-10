Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.25 billion-$10.25 billion.
MITEY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 194,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,259. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $18.50.
