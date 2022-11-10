Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.25 billion-$10.25 billion.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

MITEY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 194,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,259. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

