Mizuho Cuts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $58.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.58.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Edison International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,038,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83,771 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 45.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.