Mizuho Raises ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target to $6.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADMA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.02. 310,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,022. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $593.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.17 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 110.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 356,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.