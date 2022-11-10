MOBLAND (SYNR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $104.94 Million

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $204,737.70 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MOBLAND Token Trading

