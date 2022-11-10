MOBOX Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One MOBOX token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002957 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MOBOX has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $84.05 million and $8.34 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,546,739 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

