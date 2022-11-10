Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $44,753.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,236.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $44,753.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,236.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,653.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $687,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth $3,107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Model N by 3.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Model N by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

