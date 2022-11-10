Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for about 3.0% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $60.12.
About Molson Coors Beverage
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.
