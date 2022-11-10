Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.78. Approximately 10,878 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.