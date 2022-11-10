Monero (XMR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $159.35 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $159.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $131.65 or 0.00752188 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,495.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00337344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00127391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.00598307 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00221682 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001305 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,198,848 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

