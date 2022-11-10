Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas Sells 4,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 205,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,014,923.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $858,876.35.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $343.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after buying an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after acquiring an additional 310,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,170,000 after purchasing an additional 242,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $78,495,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

