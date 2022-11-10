Moonriver (MOVR) Hits Market Capitalization of $53.85 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $53.85 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for about $9.39 or 0.00053414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.07 or 0.00594616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.29 or 0.30952266 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,542,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,985 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

