Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 13,700 Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hooker Furnishings were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOFT. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth approximately $22,134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 27.1% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

HOFT stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $27.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $192.42 million, a P/E ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $152.91 million for the quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.86%.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

