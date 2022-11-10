Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 27,500 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

