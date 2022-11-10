Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 497 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $140.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

