Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

LMBS opened at $46.82 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

