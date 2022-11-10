Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after buying an additional 1,101,451 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,087 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17,971.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,258,000 after acquiring an additional 913,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.77 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

