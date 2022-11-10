Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,876 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 179.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. UBS Group lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

SPLK stock opened at $71.89 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average is $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

