Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,516 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

