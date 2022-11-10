Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.