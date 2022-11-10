Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 136.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 340,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $901,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $164.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.10 and a 200-day moving average of $165.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

