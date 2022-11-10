Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 68 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in American Tower by 11.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in American Tower by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in American Tower by 139.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 1.0 %

AMT stock opened at $201.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.26. The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at American Tower

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.