Morgan Stanley Cuts E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Price Target to €9.50

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €10.00 ($10.00) to €9.50 ($9.50) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on E.On from €12.50 ($12.50) to €10.50 ($10.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on E.On from €13.00 ($13.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

E.On Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of E.On stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. E.On has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.18.

About E.On

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.87 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that E.On will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

