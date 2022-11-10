Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.53. 62,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Trading Up 6.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

