MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Trimmed by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MSCI by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of MSCI by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 163,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,346,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $465.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.63. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.11.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

