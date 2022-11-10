MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPLN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

MPLN stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16.

In other news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at $37,749,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in MultiPlan by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 12,739,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,366 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 74.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after buying an additional 1,219,754 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

