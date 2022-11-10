N-able (NYSE:NABL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.85 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. N-able updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

N-able Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.45 and a beta of 0.45. N-able has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Insider Activity at N-able

In other N-able news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $209,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 278,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,929.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in N-able by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,722,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,070,000 after purchasing an additional 243,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in N-able by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,465 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in N-able by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,217,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after acquiring an additional 184,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of N-able by 93.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 749,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of N-able by 8,707.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 894,929 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of N-able from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

