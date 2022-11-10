Nano (XNO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.44 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00003681 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $80.18 million and $2.44 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,347.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00324936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00118173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00761968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.00570287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00221234 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

