Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Update

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the October 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Nanobiotix Price Performance
NASDAQ NBTX remained flat at $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517. Nanobiotix has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24.
About Nanobiotix
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nanobiotix (NBTX)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.