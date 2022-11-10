Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Update

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the October 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nanobiotix Price Performance

NASDAQ NBTX remained flat at $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517. Nanobiotix has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

About Nanobiotix

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.