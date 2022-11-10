NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Trading Down 7.5%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 111,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 624,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

NanoVibronix Stock Down 7.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 115.81% and a negative net margin of 570.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NanoVibronix stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in NanoVibronix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAOV Get Rating ) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.45% of NanoVibronix worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.