NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.68. NanoViricides shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 9,321 shares trading hands.

NanoViricides Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNVC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

