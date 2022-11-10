NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.68. NanoViricides shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 9,321 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.58.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
