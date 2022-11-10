Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $71.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.36.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,645. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.