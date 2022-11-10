National Bank Financial Raises KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target to C$10.00

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KPTSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KPTSF remained flat at $7.66 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 224. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.