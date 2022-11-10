National Bank Financial Weighs in on Home Capital Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$43.00 price target on Home Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$25.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$993.33 million and a P/E ratio of 6.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.58. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$23.82 and a one year high of C$46.92.

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total value of C$27,187.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,562.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

