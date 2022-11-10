National Bankshares Cuts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$78.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE IAG traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$70.03. The company had a trading volume of 164,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$58.70 and a 12-month high of C$85.25. The stock has a market cap of C$7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$72.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.47.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

