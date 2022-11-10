National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

National CineMedia Price Performance

NCMI opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.75. National CineMedia has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at National CineMedia

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

