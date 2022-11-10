National Grid plc (LON:NG) Announces Dividend of GBX 17.84

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.84 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

National Grid Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 986.60 ($11.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.27. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 10.51 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,271.46 ($14.64). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 974.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,644.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,220 ($14.05) to GBX 1,020 ($11.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($13.24) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

