National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGG. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.24) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.66. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $80.20.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

