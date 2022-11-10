National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. National Health Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 116.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $67.16.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in National Health Investors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $1,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

