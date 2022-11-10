Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.45

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 38404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 31,181,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056,461 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 134.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 245,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 49.1% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 132,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

See Also

