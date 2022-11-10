Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after buying an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Aflac Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,975,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,046,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after buying an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,144,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $41.43. 73,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,624,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

