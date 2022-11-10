Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,069 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,069 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,746,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,443,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 461,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 629.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 460,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 397,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 322,638 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 21,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,867. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

