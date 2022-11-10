nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $26.41. nCino shares last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 1,811 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

nCino Trading Up 13.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of nCino by 30.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of nCino by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

