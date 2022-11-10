NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Director Acquires $104,100.00 in Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NCR Stock Up 7.7 %

NYSE:NCR traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NCR by 4.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NCR by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,481,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 91,360 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NCR by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 441,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCR. Stephens lowered their price target on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

