Needham & Company LLC Increases N-able (NYSE:NABL) Price Target to $13.00

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of N-able stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 33,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,411. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. N-able has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). N-able had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. N-able’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that N-able will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $209,302.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 278,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,929.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter worth about $9,233,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in N-able in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,830,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in N-able by 8,707.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 894,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 749,924 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 393,070 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

