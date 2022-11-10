NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at SVB Leerink

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut NeoGenomics to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.62.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NEO stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at about $730,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,091,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 592.5% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 183,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

