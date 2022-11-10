Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Netflix Trading Up 5.7 %

NFLX stock traded up $14.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.05. 157,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,814,862. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.