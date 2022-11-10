Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Update

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the October 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Network International Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS NWITY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. Network International has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

