New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,393,000 after acquiring an additional 158,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,862 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 226,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

