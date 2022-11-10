New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.
New Fortress Energy Stock Down 10.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.68.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
