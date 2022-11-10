New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Short Interest Down 73.6% in October

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPAB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 54,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,863. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

