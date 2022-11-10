New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.63 million. New Relic also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.16-0.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.39. 16,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,784. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $248,431.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $933,430.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $248,431.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,430.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $1,788,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,776.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,675 shares of company stock worth $6,433,238 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 47,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,991,000 after buying an additional 25,772 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

